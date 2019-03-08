SMILF Cancelled After Two Seasons

Frankie Shaw’s time as a SMILF is nearly over: Her Showtime comedy has been cancelled and will end after its current second season, TVLine has learned.

“After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season,” the network said in a statement. “The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series.”

SMILF stars Shaw (who also serves as creator and executive producer) as Bridgette, a single mom living in South Boston; Rosie O’Donnell plays her mom Tutu, with Connie Britton recurring as rich housewife Ally, who hires Bridgette to tutor her kids. The freshman season earned a pair of Golden Globe nominations, including one for best comedy series. Shaw came under fire late last year when allegations of on-set misconduct were leveled against her, including the mishandling of sex scenes, leading to an internal investigation.

Showtime hasn’t ruled out working with Shaw again in the future, a network source adds, but if they did, they’d do it “in a way where we create a structure that will help her succeed.”

