What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Well this doesn’t suck: FX has renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a second season.

Airing Wednesdays at 10/9c, Season 1 of the acclaimed vampire comedy has four episodes remaining (landing the finale on May 29). Season 2 will debut in 2020; an episode count is not yet available.

“[Executive producers] Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic [movie] for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” FX Original Programming president Nick Grad said in a statement.

In 2019 to date, What We Do in the Shadows ranks in the Top 5 among 34 cable comedy series, including in the Adults 18-49 demo and in total viewers. Across all platforms and airings, its first five episodes have averaged an audience of 2.81 million viewers.

This Wednesday’s episode promises “an extraordinary lineup of guest vampires” as Nandor (played by Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) appear before an international vampire tribunal who gather to judge them for the death of Baron Afanas.

