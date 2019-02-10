History Renews Project Blue Book, Sets Knightfall Season 2 Premiere Date

History will be penning a second chapter of Project Blue Book, renewing the UFO drama for a 10-episode Season 2.

Hailing from executive producer Robert Zemeckis, Project Blue Book — which currently airs Tuesdays at 10/9c — is based on the true investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s. Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen (aka Littlefinger) plays astrophysicist and UFO skeptic J. Allen Hynek, who is recruited by the Air Force to spearhead its clandestine operation. Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Neal McDonough (Legends of Tomorrow) and Michael Harney (Orange Is the New Black) co-star.

“We are believers in Project Blue Book, and so is our audience who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation’s military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” History head of programming Eli Lehrer said in a statement. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We’ve touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season.”

Meanwhile, History has also announced a return date for Knightfall. Season 2 of the Knights Templar drama will launch on Monday, March 25 at 10 pm.

As previously reported, Star Wars vet Mark Hamill is joining the cast as Talus, a battle-hardened veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land. Now he is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order. Watch him in action in the just-released trailer:

