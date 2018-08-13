Mark Hamill Joins Knightfall as History Renews Drama for 'Darker' Season 2

The Force is strong with Knightfall.

TVLine has learned that the History channel’s Knights Templar drama has not only been renewed for Season 2, but that Star Wars vet Mark Hamill has boarded the cast.

Additionally, The Flash‘s former co-showrunner, Aaron Helbing — whose credits also include Black Sails and Spartacus: War of the Damned — has come on board as showrunner.

Starring Tom Cullen, Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics. Hamill will play Talus, a battle-hardened Knight Templar/veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years in the Holy Land and now is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order. Which doesn’t sound at all familiar to Star Wars fans.

History programming EVP Eli Lehrer said in a statement. “We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in Season 2 and welcoming Mark to the cast.”

Also joining the Knightfall cast is Tom Forbes (The Bastard Executioner) as Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne, and Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals) as Isabella, the daughter of King Philip and well on her way to becoming the woman who history would call “the she-wolf of France.”