My Brilliant Friend Renewed at HBO

My Brilliant Friend is getting another chapter: HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed literary adaptation for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling books by Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend follows Italian girl Elena and her childhood best friend Lila as they grow up together, covering a whopping 60 years of their lives. Filmed entirely in Italian, the first season of My Brilliant Friend covered Ferrante’s first book of the same name; Season 2 will be based on The Story of a New Name, the second book in Ferrante’s series.

“We’re thrilled that Elena Ferrante’s epic story has resonated so powerfully with viewers and critics,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement, “and we look forward to the continuing journey of Elena and Lila.”

Debuting last month, My Brilliant Friend is set to wrap up its eight-episode freshman season next Monday, Dec. 10. Season 1 impressed us enough to earn a spot on TVLine’s list of the year’s best dramas, where we called it “a gorgeous, often brutal look into exactly how complex a lifelong friendship between two women can be.” (TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.)