TVLine Items: The Chi Renewed, Westworld Casts Villain and More

Showtime is booking a return trip to The Chi: The inner-city drama from Emmy winner Lena Waithe has been renewed for a third season, TVLine has learned.

“The Chi revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in Season 3.”

Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco lead The Chi‘s ensemble cast. Season 2 currently airs Sundays at 10/9c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Westworld has added Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen) to its Season 3 cast as a series regular, per our sister site Deadline. Cassel will reportedly play a villain, but no further character details have been released.

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled? Westworld: Aaron Paul Joins Sci-Fi Drama's Cast Ahead of Season 3

* Paramount Network has handed a 10-episode series order to military dramedy 68 Whiskey, which follows a group of Army medics working at a forward operating base in Afghanistan dubbed “The Orphanage.” Emmy-nominated writer Roberto Benabib (Weeds) will pen the series, based on an Israeli format.

* The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT) from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

* This Sunday’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be streamed online via EmmyOnline.tv, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — get the details on how to watch here:

* YouTube has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to exclusively and globally stream 13 games from the second half of the season, via MLB’s own channel plus a new one, Bloomberg reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Society, a drama about a town whose teenagers find themselves suddenly and mysteriously without any adult supervision. The series, starring Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Supernatural) and Rachel Keller (Legion), debuts Friday, May 10.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?