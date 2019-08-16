Krypton Cancelled at Syfy After 2 Seasons, Lobo Spinoff Passed Over

RELATED STORIES Krypton Season Finale Recap: General, Would You Care to Step Outside?

Krypton has been cancelled at Syfy after two seasons, and not 48 hours after its sophomore finale aired.

Similarly, the Lobo spinoff that was to star recurring Krypton player Emmett J. Scanlan and which got a pilot order in June, is not moving forward at the cabler. TVLine’s Cable Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has thusly been updated.

Our sister site Deadline is reporting that Krypton producer Warner Horizon will shop the Superman prequel to other outlets, with both the streaming service DC Universe (which has hosted Season 1 episodes) and the upcoming HBO Max seen as logical possibilities.

Krypton this season averaged barely 400,000 total weekly viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers — or about half of what it did during its freshman run.

The Season 2 finale, which aired Aug. 14, earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B+,” as did the season as a whole. The season left off with Seg-El and Lyta having neutralized the threat presented by their son Zod; Nyssa a bit dazed and confused after zeta beaming herself into Thanagarian territory; and Brainiac embarking on a long journey to Earth, with wee Jor-El in his care,

Krypton‘s cancellation comes two months after Syfy pulled the plug on both Happy! and Deadly Class, after their respective second and first seasons. Wynonna Earp was renewed over a year ago, but due to production studio-related delays won’t see the light of day until early 2020. The Magicians meanwhile was renewed for Season 5 in January, the day before it launched Season 4 (which went on to average 540,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating).