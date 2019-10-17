TVLine Items: SpongeBob Musical on TV, Pandora Renewed at CW and More

Nickelodeon is bringing SpongeBob SquarePants‘ musical adventure to the small screen: Members of the Broadway production’s company will reunite to film the show for TV.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, airing this December, will be taped in front of a live theater audience.

“What better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants than to bring this wildly imaginative Broadway musical to Nickelodeon for a wider audience,” Rob Bagshaw, the network’s EVP of Live Action Unscripted and Live Events, said in a statement. “We could not be more excited that fans and families of all ages will now have the opportunity to experience live actors portraying these beloved characters in a whole new way with The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!”

* The CW has renewed the sci-fi action series Pandora for Season 2, to air in Summer 2020.

* Greg Kinnear (House of Cards, Rake) has joined CBS All Access’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand, playing Glen Bateman, a widowed professor who encounters other survivors of the superflu.

* HBO Max has ordered the four-part docuseries Equal, about the forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ+ movement, from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Jim Parsons.

* The entire first season of CBS’ Love Island is now available to stream for free on CBS.com and via the CBS mobile app.

* The new HBO drama The Outsider, based on Stephen King’s novel about the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case, will premiere Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9/8c with two episodes. The series stars Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) and Cynthia Erivo (Genius). Watch a teaser:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the Broadway adaptation American Son, debuting Friday, Nov. 1:

