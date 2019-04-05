TVLine Items: Saul's Return Delayed, 'Revealing' Lucifer Video and More

Better Call Saul fans, prepare for a long wait for Season 5: The AMC drama won’t return until 2020.

“It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show,” Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group at AMC Networks, tells Vulture. Saul wrapped up Season 4 back in October 2018.

* Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire) will star in Showtime’s upcoming offshoot Penny Dreadful: City of Angels as Sister Molly, a charismatic radio evangelist, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Timothy Simons (Veep) and Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) have joined Hulu’s upcoming limited series Looking for Alaska, based on the John Green novel of the same name.

* Netflix’s YOU has added two recurring cast members ahead of Season 2: Melanie Field (Heathers), as Sunrise, “a stay-at-home mommy blogger raising a toddler with her partner Lucy”; and Magda Apanowicz (Continuum, Caprica), as Sandy, “a woman from Joe’s past.”

* Animal Kingdom has tapped Eddie Ramos (Incorporated) to recur during Season 4 as Tupi, an ex from Mia’s (Sohvi Rodriguez) past who endangers her standing with J (Finn Cole), per Deadline.

* Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Inbar Lavi (who’s playing Eve) thank fans — and “(ahem) reveal” if the show will be different on Netflix — in a fun video touting Season 4:

