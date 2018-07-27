TVLine Items: P.D. Casts Rob Morrow, HBO's LeBron Talk Show and More

Chicago P.D. is coming to Rob Morrow‘s rescue.

The Numb3rs and Northern Exposure vet will guest-star in Season 6’s third episode, titled “Bad Boys,” as a rich, liberal entrepreneur, TVLine has learned exclusively. Morrow’s character, Evan Gilchrist, is an outspoken critic of the police department who is forced to call on CPD for help when his teen daughter goes missing.

Morrow’s recent TV credits include Billions, Designated Survivor, The Fosters and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Chicago P.D. Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c as part of NBC’s new #OneChicago block.

* HBO will premiere the LeBron James and Maverick Carter barbershop-set talk show The Shop — which first made its debut in 2016 on James’ Uninterrupted digital site — on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 11 pm, per The Hollywood Reporter. The first episode features comedian Jon Stewart, rapper Snoop Dogg, the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. and Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker.

* AT&T Audience Network has renewed the Max Irons/William Hurt conspiracy thriller Condor — which is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c — for Season 2. Additionally, the network has picked up the throuple comedy You Me Her for Seasons 4 and 5.

* Monty Python vet John Cleese will guest-star in Speechless‘ two-part Season 3 premiere as the estranged father of Minnie Driver’s character Maya, our sister site Variety reports.

* Nickelodeon has renewed the animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a 26-episode Season 2. The first season debuts Monday, Sept. 17.

* As part of NBC’s new “Female Forward” directors initiative, Chicago Fire alumna Monica Raymund is set to direct an episode of Law & Order: SVU. “I am thrilled and honored to be involved in this program, continuing my relationship with NBC,” Raymund tweeted.

* Garcelle Beauvais (The Magicians, NYPD Blue) will recur during Season 2 of Siren as Maddie’s mom and Dale’s wife, Susan Bishop, who returns to Bristol Cove to make amends with her family.

* HBO has released a teaser for the Jennifer Garner-starring comedy series Camping (premiering Sunday, Oct. 14):

