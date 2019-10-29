Lodge 49 Cancelled at AMC

RELATED STORIES Kevin Can F**k Himself, From POV of a Sitcom Wife, Gets AMC Series Order

Kevin Can F**k Himself, From POV of a Sitcom Wife, Gets AMC Series Order Farmhand: Series Adaptation of Graphic Novel In the Works at AMC

AMC is closing the book on Lodge 49: The cable network has cancelled the modern fable series after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

The low-rated but critically acclaimed dramedy starred Wyatt Russell as ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley, who’s kind of aimless after getting dealt a series of setbacks by the universe. His life changes when he stumbles upon a local chapter of a fraternal lodge, where Dud finds a fraternal brotherhood… and also starts to unravel the wild mysteries that lie inside the lodge’s secret passages. In Season 2, which wrapped up its run two weeks ago, Dud’s beloved Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx was suffering under an ill-suited leader, with Dud convinced that he was the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” AMC said in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast, including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings, and to our partners in this unique labor of love, [creator] Jim Gavin, [showrunner] Peter Ocko and [executive producer] Paul Giamatti, for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

Our sister site Deadline first reported the news. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.