TVLine Items: Corden's Tony Encore, High Maintenance Renewed and More

Broadway’s biggest night has tapped a familiar face: James Corden will return to host the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, airing live Sunday, June 9 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT) on CBS.

The gig marks Corden’s second turn as the telecast’s master of ceremonies. When he last took the hosting reins in 2016, the Tony Awards hit a 15-year high in total audience while recording a 13-year high in the demo, fueled in large part by the promise of “free Hamilton performances!” as that (and every) year’s hot ticket made its bow at the show. The numbers dropped hard in 2017 as (a pre-scandal) Kevin Spacey emceed the night, and then ticked back up last June with sometime-Waitress Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban serving as co-hosts.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on April 30.

* HBO has renewed its comedy series High Maintenance, starring Ben Sinclair as a New York City weed delivery guy, for Season 4, the network announced on Tuesday.

* DC Universe’s Titans has tapped model Chella Man to recur during Season 2 as Joseph Wilson, the son of Esai Morales’ Deathstroke. Per the official description, “Joseph Wilson is the Titan known as Jericho. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact. This gentle-natured yet proud hero has proven himself a formidable Titan.”

* Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty) will appear on CBS All Access’ upcoming The Twilight Zone revival in an episode written by Glen Morgan (The X-Files).

* Sadie Calvano (Mom) has joined CBS All Access’ forthcoming series Why Women Kill, playing a waitress/flower child who strikes up an unusual friendship with a housewife in 1963, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fox News will present a town hall with Starbucks CEO-turned-wannabe POTUS Howard Schultz on Thursday, April 4 at 6:30/5:30c, co-anchored by the network’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

