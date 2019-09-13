TVLine Items: Shameless Season 10 Trailer, Lithgow Joins Bridges and More

Fiona may be gone… but there’s still plenty of dysfunction to be found in the Gallagher household.

In a new trailer for Season 10 of Shameless, we see Debbie rejecting the role of makeshift matriarch in her big sister’s absence, throwing a pile of dirty laundry at Frank: “For the last time, I’m not Fiona! Wash your own stuff!” Plus, we catch glimpses of Lip getting a crash course in parenthood, an imprisoned Ian and Mickey contemplating a split and Kevin chugging what he calls a “testosterone smoothie.” (Yeah, sounds about right.)

Press PLAY above for a Shameless sneak peek; Season 10 now premieres a week later on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9/8c on Showtime.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Emmy winner John Lithgow (The Crown, Dexter) will star alongside Jeff Bridges in the FX drama pilot The Old Man. Lithgow is set to play former FBI agent Harold Harper, who is called back to the bureau to help track down the fugitive played by Bridges.

* Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast of the upcoming NBC comedy from Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles, according to our sister site Variety. Moynihan will play Jayden, the mayor’s interim director of communications.

* Fox’s midseason drama Filthy Rich has cast Aaron Lazar (Quantico, The Strain) to play popular minister Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, Deadline reports. Lazar replaces Steven Pasquale in the role, who himself took over for original star David Denman.

* Director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) and actor Diego Boneta (Scream Queens, 90210) are teaming up to adapt the Mexican comic book El Gato Negro for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Boneta will star as a crime-fighting hero who’s out to avenge the death of his best friend.

* Hulu has handed a series order to The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the bestselling YA novel, per The Hollywood Reporter. The plot centers on four gifted orphans who are recruited for a secret mission by a mysterious benefactor and placed in a boarding school known as The Institute.

* Nickelodeon’s reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? will premiere Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 pm; watch a new trailer here:

