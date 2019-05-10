TVLine Items: Victoria's Secret Ditches TV, The Voice Coach Lineup and More

There will be no Victoria’s Secret angels gracing TV this year: The brand’s annual fashion show will not return to network TV, where it has aired since 2001 on either ABC or CBS.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, L Brands CEO Les Wexner — owner of Victoria’s Secret — wrote to employees, “Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward, we don’t believe network television is the right fit. In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will return for Season 17, airing this fall on NBC.

* Cinemax’s Warrior has promoted Dustin Nguyen, who recurs as Zing, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The martial-arts series has also added Chen Tang (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Celine Buckens (War Horse) and Miranda Raison (24: Live Another Day) as series regulars.

* AT&T Audience Network’s polygamy-themed rom-com You Me Her will end with its upcoming fifth season, per Deadline. The series stars Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia as three characters in a committed three-way relationship. (Season 4 is currently airing.)

* truTV has renewed At Home With Amy Sedaris for Season 3.

* The E! People’s Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9/8c.

