Atlanta Renewed for Season 4 at FX

FX's Baskets to End With Season 4 Finale Airing in Late August

Atlanta is continuing its hot streak at FX, securing a (very) early Season 4 renewal, the network announced on Tuesday.

Atlanta is continuing its hot streak at FX, securing a (very) early Season 4 renewal, the network announced on Tuesday. Production on Season 4, as well as the previously announced third season, will begin this spring. Each will consist of eight episodes.

The comedy-drama hybrid stars Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry as cousins trying to make it in Atlanta’s music scene. Additional cast members include Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Created and executive-produced by Glover, Atlanta‘s other EPs include Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” FX entertainment chief Eric Schrier said in a statement. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

During its first two seasons, Atlanta managed to rack up two Golden Globes and five Primetime Emmy Awards, along with countless other accolades and nominations.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Atlanta’s early — though not surprising — pick-up. Are you a fan of the FX series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.