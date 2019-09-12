Queen Sugar Renewed for Season 5

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Queen Sugar's Tina Lifford

Queen Sugar‘s reign at OWN isn’t over just yet. The drama has been renewed for a fifth season, just one day after its Season 4 finale.

“I’m thrilled to further explore the beauty, pain and triumph of this African-American family, with hopes that their story will continue to resonate with audiences who see themselves in the Bordelons,” said series creator Ava DuVernay. “It’s a real honor to create this work with Warner Horizon and OWN as their support is rock-solid and wonderful.”

Added OWN President Tina Perry, “Ava’s vision for Queen Sugar is one of inspired storytelling, and her execution of that vision has given us a remarkable series that makes us so proud. Her leadership and creative spirit — including the commitment to exclusively hire female directors and establish an inclusive crew — is unprecedented and evident throughout each episode of this beautiful series. We are grateful to Ava and her entire team of talented writers, producers, cast and crew and look forward to another season.”

Queen Sugar centers on three Bordelon siblings — Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) — as they fight to save their family farm to preserve their father’s legacy. The cast also includes Tina Lifford, Nicholas Ashe, Omar J. Dorsey, Bianca Lawson, Ethan Hutchison and Henry G. Sanders.

Season 5 is expected to air sometime in 2020, with current showrunner Anthony Sparks returning in that role for the next batch of episodes. Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated accordingly.

