TVLine Items: #OneChicago Xover Trailer, This Is Us Promotion and More

Prolific producer Dick Wolf on Monday released via Twitter the first trailer for NBC’s next #OneChicago crossover event.

Airing Wednesday, Oct. 16, starting at 8/7c, the storyline involves the discover of deadly bacteria (on Chicago Fire) that takes its toll on numerous victims. In the Med installment, an apartment complex is forced into quarantine, after which P.D.‘s Intelligence Unit “wields a unique brand of justice to protect the city they love.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the three-part crossover event.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Asante Blackk, who plays Malik on This Is Us, has been promoted to series regular for the NBC drama’s current season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

* Adult Swim has released the Season 4 trailer for Rick and Morty, which returns with five all-new episodes on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30/10:30c. Check it out below:

* American Gods has added Ashley Reyes in the series regular role of Cordelia, a college dropout who becomes a valuable employee of Mr. Wednesday, and Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) in the recurring role of Oshun, “the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America,” per our sister site Deadline.

* Showtime has ordered a second season of the docuseries Couples Therapy, which airs Fridays at 10/9c.