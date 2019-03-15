American Gods Renewed for Season 3, With Shield EP as New Showrunner

It helps to know people deities in high places: Starz has renewed American Gods for Season 3 not even a week after its Season 2 premiere, the network announced Friday.

Charles “Chic” Eglee (The Shield, Dexter) will take over as showrunner, a position held previously by Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Jesse Alexander.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” executive producer/author Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book on which the series is based, said via statement. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season, and I”m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us tot his point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

Camim Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz, added in a statement: “Audiences continue to worship at the altar of American Gods, and we are excited to be able to announce to all the true believers that there is more of this fantastical series to come.”

Are you happy to hear there’ll be more Gods? Hit the comments!