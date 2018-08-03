American Horror Story Renewed for Season 10 at FX

FX’s American Horror Story isn’t coming to an end anytime soon: The cable net has renewed its Ryan Murphy-produced thriller for a 10th season, our sister site Deadline reports.

“[Murphy] asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story, which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told the site, adding that it remains to be seen whether Season 10 will be the series’ last go-round.

“A lot of that comes down to Ryan and whether he still feels inspired about it,” he said. “I think the eighth cycle, which is currently in production, is awesome and crazy, and I think the fans will really like it. Part of what’s cool about American Horror Story is its anthology nature. So it comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators like [executive producer] Tim Minear could come up with stories that they are excited about.”

As previously reported, American Horror Story‘s upcoming eighth season, titled AHS: Apocalypse, will be a crossover between the drama’s Murder House and Coven seasons. Premiering Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10/9c, Apocalypse will star franchise vets Emma Roberts (as Coven character Madison Montgomery), Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman.

Dynasty legend Joan Collins is also joining the cast, along with Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) and Kyle Allen (The Path).

American Horror Story had already been renewed for Season 9 back in January 2017, as part of a two-season pickup. Your thoughts on the Season 10 renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.