American Horror Story Season 8 Title Revealed — Plus, View Chilling Key Art

We can finally put a name to American Horror Story’s eagerly anticipated Murder House/Coven crossover season.

As first revealed as part of a major San Diego Comic-Con event on Thursday night, Season 8 of the FX anthology series has been dubbed American Horror Story: Apocalypse. The key art, which was shared on Twitter, gives off some serious Rosemary’s Baby vibes.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10/9c. As previously reported, the cast will include AHS vets Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Emma Roberts, who will be joined by Dynasty legend Joan Collins. Additionally, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) and Kyle Allen (The Path) are set to guest-star.

Few character details are known at this time, though Peters is said to be playing a “comedic hairstylist.” Collins, meanwhile, will portray his character’s grandmother.

FX has got a stacked fall line-up. In addition to AHS, the basic cabler will launch Sons of Anarchy offshoot Mayans M.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 10/9c (watch the trailer here), as well as Australian import Mr Inbetween (premiere date TBA). Last but not least is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which returns for its 13th season on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 10/9c on FXX.

