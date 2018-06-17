Horror Story Crossover: Emma Roberts Teases Coven Character's Return

I bet you thought you saw the last of Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery — but thanks to American Horror Story‘s forthcoming crossover, she’ll be back, bitch.

The actress, who starred in American Horror Story: Coven as troubled Hollywood starlet Madison, appeared to confirm on Sunday that she’ll reprise the role for the FX series’ eighth season — a crossover between Coven (Season 3) and Murder House (Season 1).

That Instagram post was followed by back-and-forth chatter between Roberts and series creator Ryan Murphy:

Hehe pray tell ! #POSEFX I think I have an idea ;) https://t.co/casjcG8w63 — Emma Roberts (@RobertsEmma) June 18, 2018

Of course, Madison — spoiler alert! — will have to be resurrected first, seeing as she was strangled to death by Evan Peters’ Kyle at the end of Coven‘s run. But her return to the world of the living isn’t out of the question; at the hands of Taissa Farmiga’s Zoe and Lily Rabe’s Misty, Madison has been brought back from the dead before.

Murphy confirmed earlier this month that Season 8 would feature the long-teased crossover of Coven and Murder House, tweeting, “The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year… because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER.” On Sunday, he teased that “all the witches” from Coven are “being asked back,” though Roberts’ Madison is thus far the only witch confirmed.

All the witches are being asked back. #PoseFX https://t.co/menLs3C9IE — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 18, 2018

It was previously reported that Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman would all be returning for Season 8, joined by Dynasty legend Joan Collins. It’s not yet clear whether the crossover announcement affects any of those castings.

Roberts, meanwhile, has been a staple of Murphy’s projects for the last several years. In addition to her run as AHS: Coven‘s Madison, she appeared in the Freak Show installment as con artist Maggie Esmerelda and briefly in last fall’s Cult season as journalist Serena Belinda. She also starred in Murphy’s Fox horror-comedy Scream Queens, playing sorority queen bee Chanel Oberlin.