American Horror Story Season 8: Coven, Murder House Crossover Confirmed

Surprise, bitch! The upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story will feature the long-teased crossover of characters from Murder House (Season 1) and Coven (Season 3).

The announcement comes straight from series creator Ryan Murphy, who tweeted the exciting confirmation on Thursday:

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year…because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

As recently as Jan. 2018, Murphy’s plan was to work this crossover into Horror Story‘s ninth season. “We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8],” he told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”

It was previously reported that Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman would all be returning for Season 8, joined by Dynasty legend Joan Collins. It’s not yet clear whether this latest change affects any of those castings.

Though the merging of these two seasons marks the anthology franchise’s biggest crossover to date, it’s not the first time we’ve seen characters from multiple chapters interacting. Remember when Coven‘s Queenie (played by Gabourey Sidibe) checked into the Hotel? Or when Asylum‘s Lana Winters (played by Paulson) interviewed a survivor of Roanoke? And those are just a few examples.

What are your hopes for this momentous American Horror Story event? Drop ’em in a comment below.