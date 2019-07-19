Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for Season 6 at AMC

Zombie fans don’t need to fear cancellation anytime soon: Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season by AMC.

The renewal news was announced during the AMC spinoff’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with executive producer Scott M. Gimple sharing the scoop himself:

A prequel to The Walking Dead that debuted in 2015, Fear the Walking Dead started out in Los Angeles, as the zombie apocalypse was just beginning, and has since expanded south of the border to Mexico. Original stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis and Frank Dillane have departed, with franchise newcomers like Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman and Walking Dead veterans Lennie James (Morgan) and Austin Amelio (Dwight) joining the cast in recent seasons.

Ratings-wise, Season 5 of Fear TWD to date is averaging 1.7 million total viewers and just under a 0.5 demo (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 24 and 40 percent from Season 4. It currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC; the eight-episode summer run wraps up this Sunday, July 21 with the midseason finale.

Fear TWD‘s Comic-Con panel also saw the debut of a new trailer for the final episodes of Season 5 — watch it right here:

Excited to get more Fear in your life?