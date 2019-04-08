Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3

Killing Eve has been renewed for a third season, not much more than 12 hours after its sophomore premiere ended.

That said, that’s almost “slow” on the draw for producer BBC America, seeing as Season 2 was ordered before the series even premiered.

Also, just as Season 1 lead writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed the reins to Emerald Fennell for Season 2, Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) has been tapped to take over as showrunner for Season 3. “It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve, Fennell said in a statement. “I think it’s cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat – I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next.”

“We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

TVLine’s hand-carved Cable Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.

Killing Eve this season is being simulcast on BBC America and AMC, airing Sundays at 8/7c.