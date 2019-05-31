Vida Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

RELATED STORIES GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Queer Eye, Vida Among First Wave of TV Winners

Starz just gave Vida fans a reason to celebrate this weekend: The half-hour drama has been renewed for a third season, less than a week after its Season 2 premiere.

Vida stars Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada as Mexican-American sisters Lyn and Emma, who move back into their L.A. childhood home after their mother passes away. The sisters couldn’t be more different — Lyn is a vegan free spirit, and Emma is a Type-A corporate type — but their mom’s death helps bring them together, especially when they inherit a family-owned bar in her will. In Season 2, “Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them,” per the official description.

The supporting cast includes Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny and Roberta Colindrez as Nico. Tanya Saracho serves as creator and showrunner. Season 2 of Vida currently airs Sundays at 9 and 9:30 pm on Starz.

“It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that Vida has,” Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated with the renewal news. Are you happy to live more Vida? Share your reaction in the comments.