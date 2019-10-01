Claws Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at TNT

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Sharpen those nails and get ready for one last trip to Palmetto, because TNT is renewing Claws for a fourth (and final) season, TVLine has learned.

Claws stars Niecy Nash as Desna Simms, a manicurist-turned-mafiosa who navigates (and dominates) Florida’s criminal underworld with the help of her crew, a quartet of badass women played by Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon and Karrueche Tran. Among others, the series also stars Jack Kesy as Roller, Desna’s permanently bare-chested love interest; Harold Perrineau as Dean, Desna’s sometimes-stripper brother; and Dean Norris as Uncle Daddy, a disgraced crime boss with a weakness for strong women… and submissive men.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

During its three-season run, Claws has been nominated for a handful of accolades, finding success at the 2018 Satellite Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the end of Claws. How do you hope things end for Desna & Co.? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the series’ end below.