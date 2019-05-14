The Bold Type Renewed for Season 4 at Freeform, With a New Showrunner

Party in the fashion closet! Freeform has renewed its magazine-set dramedy The Bold Type for Season 4, it was announced today during the network’s portion of the Walt Disney Television Upfronts presentation.

“On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business,” stars Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy and Katie Stevens said on stage ahead of the announcement. “We balance careers, friendship and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for Season 4! Here’s to more bold stories, friendship and a whole lot of rosé.”

Additionally, Wendy Straker Hauser — who has been a writer/producer on the series since its start — will be taking over as showrunner from Amanda Lasher, who oversaw the second and third seasons. The cast also includes Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore.

Season 3 currently airs Tuesdays at 8/7c; TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Are you excited to re-subscribe to The Bold Type for a fourth season? Drop your thoughts in a comment below, plus watch the stars learn about the surprise renewal during an upfront rehearsal: