Westworld's Hosts Wreak Havoc in the Real World in New Season 3 Trailer

Westworld‘s android hosts might’ve broken out of the adult amusement part at the end of Season 2, but they’re about to board the wildest ride yet.

In new Season 3 footage, released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday, Dolores and some of her fellow robots have escaped Delos’ grasp and are out in the real world. And that’s where the real fun begins.

As hinted at in a previous teaser featuring new cast addition Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), some of the action in the upcoming episodes takes place in a futuristic Los Angeles where robots and humans coexist in a very different way than they do in the parks. Vincent Cassel (Oceans Twelve) and Lena Waithe (Master of None) also are slated to appear in the show’s third season.

The trailer released Saturday also features Maeve and Hector i(n a World War II scenario), Bernard (sporting an impressive beard), a raggedly looking older William and several iterations of Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, who says that she and her robotic brethren are “alone, outnumbered. We have to be smarter than them, or they’ll find us. And they will kills us.”

The HBO sci-fi drama returns in 2020. The Season 2 finale, which aired nearly a year ago, revealed that William/The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the new footage, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch when Westworld returns?