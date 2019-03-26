Better Things Renewed for Season 4

Well, this news is simply the best: FX has renewed its comedy series Better Things for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

“With every season, Better Things becomes more vital, engaging and revelatory, cementing Pamela Adlon’s status as one of the most accomplished creative forces in television today,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks. “Rarely has there been a show that is so personal and, at the same time, so thoroughly universal in the way it explores modern parenting, family and life. We are thrilled to extend the series for a fourth season and to continue this incredible partnership with Pamela, her creative team and the amazing cast of Better Things.”

Adlon, who stars in, directs, produces and writes the show, added, “I am humbled, grateful and excited to tackle another season of stories and continue my creative partnership with my fearless FX team.”

Better Things follows Adlon’s Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, as she raises her three daughters in Los Angeles. Season 3 is currently airing Thursdays at 10/9c on FX (with the finale slated for May 16), while Season 4 will pick up in 2020.

Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Better Things‘ pickup. Happy to hear the show will be back? Tell us in the comments!