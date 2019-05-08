Billions Renewed for Season 5

Showtime will continue investing in Billions: The premium cabler has renewed its drama series for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

“Billions‘ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime. “We’re loving Season 4 and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien] and their brilliant cast have in store for us in Season 5.”

In the show’s fourth season — which is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c — former enemies Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) have formed an uneasy but effective alliance in an attempt to eradicate all of their rivals. The season will wrap up on Sunday, June 9.

As TVLine reported in February, Malin Akerman — who has played Axe’s wife, Lara, since the show’s inception — will not be back as a series regular for Season 5. A Showtime spokesperson confirmed that she will still appear on a recurring basis, but her long-term contract was adjusted to allow her to pursue work on other projects (including the NBC drama pilot Prism, which has not yet been ordered to series).

In Billions‘ third season, Lara finalized her divorce from Axe, and the character has thus far only appeared in one Season 4 installment.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Billions‘ pickup.

Your thoughts on the renewal? Tell us in the comments below!