Billions Star Malin Akerman to Lead NBC Legal Drama Pilot Prism

NBC is taking Malin Akerman to court. The Billions actress is joining the cast of Prism, a drama pilot that examines a single murder trial from multiple perspectives, TVLine has learned. Akerman’s character, an Erin Brockovich type named Rachel Lewis, is described as a “brilliantly passionate” public defender, equal parts ruthless and empathetic.

From Universal Television, Carol Mendelsohn Productions and We’re Not Brothers, Prism‘s pilot is being written and directed by Daniel Barnz, who will also executive-produce alongside Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz and Ben Barnz.

The pilot’s official logline is as follows: “A provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.”

When Akerman chose to make herself available for pilot season, Billions fans naturally wondered if her time on the show might be coming to an end. However, a Showtime spokesperson assures TVLine that if Billions is renewed for a fifth season, Akerman will still appear on a recurring basis. Her long-term contract was adjusted to allow her to pursue work on other series.

