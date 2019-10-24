TVLine Items: The L Word: Generation Q Trailer, XL Daytime Emmys and More

The first full-length trailer for The L Word: Generation Q previews “new beginnings” for Bette, Alice and Shane.

Premiering Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10/9c, the Showtime sequel series reunites the aforementioned trio at a surprise party for Shane. Bette is in full campaign mode after announcing her candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles, while Alice, who is now a talk-show host, appears to be in a relationship with a single mom.

In addition to legacy cast members Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, the Generation Q ensemble includes Jacqueline Toboni (Grimm) as Finley, Arienne Mandi (In the Vault) as Dani Nùñez, Rosanny Zayas (The Code) as Sophie Suarez, Sepideh Moafi (The Deuce) as Gigi and newcomer Leo Sheng as Micah Lee.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are expanding into three ceremonies, taking place Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14 in Pasadena, Calif.

* Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has tapped Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring to take over as showrunner for Season 3, replacing co-creator Carlton Cuse, our sister site Variety reports.

* The OWN drama The Haves and the Have Nots will return for Season 7 on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 pm.

* Ricky Martin will host the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards alongside actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. The ceremony will air live Thursday, Nov. 14 from 8-11 pm ET/PT on Univision.

* Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family) and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House) will recur in the forthcoming Netflix workplace comedy Space Force, executive-produced by Greg Daniels (The Office) and starring Steve Carell (The Office, The Morning Show), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Broadway’s Hadestown) has joined Amazon Prime’s upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, playing the daughter of a slave and a plantation owner/master, per Deadline.

