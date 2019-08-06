Snowfall Renewed for Season 4 at FX

RELATED STORIES Atlanta Renewed for Season 4 at FX

The Snowfall will continue to fall at FX: The basic cable network has renewed the ’80s-set drug drama for Season 4, it was announced on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The series — created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron — stars Damson Idris as young L.A. drug dealer Franklin Saint and will return in 2020. The third season is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c, with Episode 5 slated for tomorrow night.

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” FX co-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “We are grateful to [executive producers] Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

FX also renewed the Donald Glover comedy-drama hybrid Atlanta for Season 4 on Tuesday, with production on the previously announced third season, as well as Season 4, set to begin this spring.

