John Singleton, Oscar-Nominated Director and Snowfall EP, Dead at 51

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, who also co-created the FX drama Snowfall, has died at the age of 51.

Singleton passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke earlier this month and reportedly falling into a coma. His family ultimately decided to take him off life support.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness, and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” Singleton’s family said in a statement to Deadline.

A graduate of USC’s film school, Singleton rocketed to fame with his directorial debut, 1991’s Boyz N the Hood, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, making him the youngest person ever nominated for that award. Singleton went on to direct films such as Poetic Justice, Higher Learning and Rosewood, along with the 2000 Shaft remake starring Samuel L. Jackson and 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious.

On the small screen, Singleton created FX’s 1980s drug-trade chronicle Snowfall, along with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, and directed the pilot episode, serving as an executive producer during its first two seasons. (Snowfall was renewed for a third season in September, but no premiere date has been set.) He also directed episodes of Fox’s Empire and FX’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.