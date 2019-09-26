On Becoming a God in Central Florida Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Fleabag's Andrew Scott to Star in Showtime's Tom Ripley Adaptation

Krystal Stubbs won’t stop hawking FAM products anytime soon: Showtime has renewed the Kirsten Dunst-led dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“With such imaginative storytelling and an absolutely inspired lead performance, On Becoming a God in Central Florida has been a revelation,” Showtime entertainment president Jana Winograde said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier that On Becoming a God is on Showtime, nor more eager to see what wild events await our ensemble in the downline of Season 2.”

Dunst stars as water park employee and new mom Krystal Stubbs, who charms her way up the ladder at multi-level marketing scheme Founders American Merchandise, aka FAM. Theodore Pellerin (The OA) co-stars as fanatically loyal FAM salesman Cody, with Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth) playing Krystal’s pal Ernie and musician Beth Ditto playing Ernie’s wife Bets.

Originally developed at AMC and later YouTube, On Becoming a God finally landed at Showtime, debuting last month. Season 1 currently airs Sundays at 10/9c, wrapping up with an Oct. 20 season finale. TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Are you happy to place an order for more On Becoming a God? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.