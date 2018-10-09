2019 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

TVLine’s annual smorgasbord of relief, anxiety and utter anguish known as the Renewal Scorecard has arrived!

From now until late May, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will determine which shows are good to return for another season… and which will join Kevin Can Wait over at the MIA Network. To help you monitor what’s staying, what’s going and what’s anxiously riding the “bubble,” we once again present you with our easy-to-browse cheat sheet.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest industry intel — including info on full-season pickups! — so we strongly suggest you bookmark this puppy and check back for updates. As a reminder, the eight levels in TVLine’s reliable renewal grid are as follows:

♦ Officially renewed

♦ A sure thing

♦ A safe bet

♦ Could go either way

♦ A long-shot

♦ Essentially cancelled

♦ Officially cancelled

♦ Too early to tell

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2019 (therefore, too early to tell)

A Million Little Things: Too early to tell

The Alec Baldwin Show: Too early to tell

America’s Funniest: A sure thing

American Housewife: Could go either way

American Idol: Returns at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

The Bachelor: Returns at midseason (nonetheless, a sure thing)

Bachelor in Paradise: A sure thing

black-ish: A sure thing

Celebrity Family Feud: Returns Summer 2019 (therefore, too early to tell)

Child Support: Too early too tell

The Conners: Too early to tell

Dancing With the Stars: A sure thing

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors: Too early to tell

The Fix: Premieres at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

For the People: Returns at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

Fresh Off the Boat: Too early to tell

The Goldbergs: A sure thing

The Gong Show: Could go either way

The Good Doctor: A safe bet

Grand Hotel: Premieres at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

Grey’s Anatomy: A sure thing

How to Get Away With Murder: Could go either way

The Kids Are Alright: Too early to tell

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Returns Summer 2019 (therefore, too early to tell)

Match Game: Returns at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

Modern Family: A sure thing

The Rookie: Too early to tell

Schooled: Premieres at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)

Shark Tank: A safe bet

Single Parents: Too early to tell

Speechless: Too early to tell

Splitting Up Together: Too early to tell

Station 19: A safe bet

Take Two: Could fo either way

To Tell the Truth: Returns Summer 2019 (therefore, too early to tell)

Whiskey Cavalier: Premieres at midseason (therefore, too early to tell)