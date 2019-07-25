Will & Grace Ending With Season 11

Will & Grace is preparing to enter its final season. For real this time. NBC’s revival of the hit sitcom — which returned in Sept. 2017 after originally wrapping up in May 2006 — will conclude with its upcoming 11th season, TVLine has learned.
“We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”
Will & Grace this past TV season averaged 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.74 demo rating, down 45 and 50 percent from its first revival season on NBC. Among NBC’s seven sitcoms, it ranked third in the demo and second in total audience (trailing only Superstore).
The show’s 11th and final season will premiere at midseason, with Superstore, The Good Place and the new comedies Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside holding down the Thursday fort this fall. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s ending.
Are you ready to say goodbye to Will and Grace (and Jack and Karen) again? Read individual responses from Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s second conclusion. How do you hope it all ends this time?
ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️
our little sketch is coming to an end… again! a huge thanks to all the FANS and to everyone at Will & Grace for making these revival seasons a reality. we’re shooting Season 3 right now, and all 18 episodes will begin airing on NBC #january #2020. see you all there and thank you again for supporting #willandgrace 😘😘😘😘 @nbcwillandgrace