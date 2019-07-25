Will & Grace Ending With Season 11

RELATED STORIES 2019 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? Cancelled? On the Bubble?

Will & Grace is preparing to enter its final season. For real this time. NBC’s revival of the hit sitcom — which returned in Sept. 2017 after originally wrapping up in May 2006 — will conclude with its upcoming 11th season, TVLine has learned.

“We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”

Will & Grace this past TV season averaged 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.74 demo rating, down 45 and 50 percent from its first revival season on NBC. Among NBC’s seven sitcoms, it ranked third in the demo and second in total audience (trailing only Superstore).

The show’s 11th and final season will premiere at midseason, with Superstore, The Good Place and the new comedies Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside holding down the Thursday fort this fall. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s ending.

Are you ready to say goodbye to Will and Grace (and Jack and Karen) again? Read individual responses from Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s second conclusion. How do you hope it all ends this time?