TVLine Items: AFV Gets After Dark Spinoff, Resident's New Doc and More

It’s the naughty side of America’s Funniest Home Videos: ABC has ordered Videos After Dark, in which Bob Saget offers his comedic take on clips that have an edgier bent, the network announced on Monday.

In the offshoot — airing at 10/9c next year; premiere date TBA — “the hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable and the embarrassing moments are way more revealing,” per the official description. Saget, of course, was host of AFV for its first eight years.

Additionally, the original AFV, now hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, has been renewed for two more seasons, bringing its run to 31 seasons.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Resident has tapped Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) to recur during Season 2 as Alec, a man who studied to be an infectious-disease doctor, but now embraces a vision of medicine that tries to prevent illness via outreach, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS All Access has renewed the period drama Strange Angel, which follows rocket scientist/occultist Jack Parsons, for Season 2. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

* A multi-network revival of the home makeover series While You Were Out is in the works, with separate episodes tailored for TLC and HGTV to air simultaneously in 2019. The program will feature past and present designer stars from both networks competing to redo neighboring houses.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?