Hawaii Five-0 Renewed for Season 10

Hawaii Five-0 fans, it’s time to give a big mahalo to CBS: The network has renewed the long-running drama for Season 10, TVLine has learned.

The show’s leading men, Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, are expected to return as Steve McGarrett and Danny “Danno” Williams, respectively. But viewers will be left wondering about the fate of a major character following the Season 9 finale, airing Friday, May 17, at the special time of 10/9c. (Get scoop on what’s in store for the episode here.)

Season to date, Five-0 is averaging nearly a 0.8 demo rating and 7.3 million total viewers, down 17 and 12 percent from last season. In both measures, it ranks seventh among CBS’ 17 drama series.

CBS on Thursday also picked up SEAL Team (for Season 3), S.W.A.T. (for Season 3), Madam Secretary (for Season 6), Bull (for Season 4) and MacGyver (for Season 4). They join the previously renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and freshman shows FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I. The scripted series that remain in limbo at CBS include The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Murphy Brown, Ransom and The Red Line.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with all the pickups.

Are you relieved McGarrett & Co. are sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!