The Code Cancelled at CBS

The verdict is in: CBS has cancelled the military legal drama The Code after just one season.

Star Dana Delany shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Thank you to all you wonderful people who watched @TheCodeCBS. Last night was our finale and sadly, no more. I’ll never make General. But I loved this cast of stellar actors & know we’ll meet again. Semper Fidelis.”

“While I’m disappointed that I don’t get to continue this particular adventure with these stellar humans, I feel very grateful for, and proud of, the show we made,” co-star Luke Mitchell added. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched!!”

The Code explored the toughest legal challenges facing the U.S. Marine Corps. At the center of the show were Marines who work together as prosecutors, defense lawyers and investigators to serve their country with integrity while often putting aside their personal ideals for the sake of justice.

In addition to Delany and Mitchell, the stacked ensemble included Anna Wood (Falling Water), Phillipa Soo (Broadway’s Hamilton), Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) and Ato Essandoh (Chicago Med).

The Code premiered in April to 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, in a special post-NCIS outing, but its ratings declined in its regular Monday time slot. Last night’s series finale hit and held onto series lows with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.

