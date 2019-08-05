The Proposal Cancelled at ABC

RELATED STORIES The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Both Renewed at ABC

ABC is saying no to The Proposal: The reality romance competition from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has been cancelled after just one season.

ABC president Karey Burke confirmed to TVLine that the series will not return for a Season 2. Airing last summer on the Alphabet network, The Proposal featured eligible singles competing in pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor or suitress who they wouldn’t meet until the end of the episode. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, it wrapped up its one and only season in August 2018.

Unfortunately, The Proposal may be best remembered for less than romantic reasons. The show’s second episode was pulled off the schedule when one of the male contestants was accused of facilitating a sexual assault. (The contestant in question was reportedly eliminated in the episode’s first round.)

Fleiss will be fine, though: ABC announced earlier on Monday that it’s renewing The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise for additional seasons. The Bachelor was previously renewed for Season 24.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Proposal's demise.