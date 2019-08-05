The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Both Renewed at ABC

RELATED STORIES The Bachelorette Finale Recap: Which Guy Received Hannah's Final Rose? (And WTF Happened After Filming?)

The Bachelorette Finale Recap: Which Guy Received Hannah's Final Rose? (And WTF Happened After Filming?) The Rookie's Production Studio Is Investigating Star's Claims of Sexual Harassment and Racial Bullying

ABC might want to buy roses in bulk: The network has renewed dating series The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise for Season 16 and Season 7, respectively.

The Bachelorette‘s renewal comes on the heels of a dramatic Season 15 finale, in which leading lady Hannah Brown broke things off with new fiancé Jed Wyatt, after learning that he’d had a girlfriend back home during his time on the show. There was a silver lining, though: Brown then asked Tyler Cameron, her initial runner-up, if he’d like to get a drink — an offer he immediately accepted.

The July 30 finale drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, improving on Becca Kufrin’s year-ago season ender by 10 and 17 percent.

Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, has been picked up for Season 7 just hours before its sixth season premieres on ABC. The spinoff, which begins at 8/7c, brings multiple Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni to a resort in Mexico, where they pursue love once more.

The Bachelor was previously renewed for Season 24, which will kick off in 2020, though a leading man has yet to be selected. Our handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickups.

Bachelor Nation, will you accept these renewals? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.