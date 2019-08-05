The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Both Renewed at ABC

ABC might want to buy roses in bulk: The network has renewed dating series The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise for Season 16 and Season 7, respectively.
The Bachelorette‘s renewal comes on the heels of a dramatic Season 15 finale, in which leading lady Hannah Brown broke things off with new fiancé Jed Wyatt, after learning that he’d had a girlfriend back home during his time on the show. There was a silver lining, though: Brown then asked Tyler Cameron, her initial runner-up, if he’d like to get a drink — an offer he immediately accepted.
The July 30 finale drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, improving on Becca Kufrin’s year-ago season ender by 10 and 17 percent.
Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, has been picked up for Season 7 just hours before its sixth season premieres on ABC. The spinoff, which begins at 8/7c, brings multiple Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni to a resort in Mexico, where they pursue love once more.
The Bachelor was previously renewed for Season 24, which will kick off in 2020, though a leading man has yet to be selected. Our handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickups.
Bachelor Nation, will you accept these renewals? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.