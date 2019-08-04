The 100 to End With Season 7

The 100 will conclude in 2020, with its previously announced seventh season set to serve as the sci-fi drama’s swan song. The news comes just days ahead of Tuesday’s Season 6 finale.

“With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last,” series creator Jason Rothenberg wrote on Twitter. “We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!”

In a subsequent tweet, Rothenberg revealed that the series would conclude with Episode 100, meaning the final season will consist of 16 episodes — the show’s largest order since Season 3.

100 episodes of #the100 How perfect is that? #100ofthe100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

The Season 6 finale, ominously titled “The Blood of Sanctum” (view photos), comes with an equally ominous logline: “Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens.”

The 100 is not the only CW series that is set to end its run during the 2019-2020 TV season: Arrow will conclude following its eighth season, which will consist of just 10 episodes, and Supernatural will also wrap up after a 15-season run, a move that was first announced back in March.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The 100‘s final-season announcement. Are you sad to see the show come to an end? Hit the comments with your reactions.