The 100's Finale Bloodbath: Who Won't Survive to See Season 7? (Photos)

We didn’t think The 100 could kill off any more of our favorite characters this season — but that was before we saw these photos from Tuesday’s finale (The CW, 9/8c). Honestly, we’re trying to decide which is more heartbreaking: the shot of Clarke appearing to say goodbye to Madi, or the one of a desperate Clarke turning her gun on herself. Either way… gulp.

Ominously titled “The Blood of Sanctum,” the show’s season ender comes with an equally ominous logline: “Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens.”

If a major character is killed off on Tuesday, he or she will join a growing list of fan favorites we’ve already said goodbye to this season. In addition to Zeke, who was the first to lose his life in the premiere, we also watched as Kane sacrificed himself for the good of his people.

We also witnessed the death of Abby earlier this week, though her body is being occupied by one of the Primes, which means Paige Turco remains the mix… for now.

Hit PLAY on the finale’s extended promo below, then browse our gallery of sneak peeks — you can click here for direct access — and drop a comment with your thoughts. Which character are you preparing to lose next week?