The 100 Actor Confirms His Exit After Six Seasons: 'May We Meet Again'

The 100 on Tuesday said goodbye to someone who's been there from the very beginning — and if you're a longtime fan of the CW drama, you know how much of a rarity that's becoming.

The 100 on Tuesday said goodbye to someone who’s been there from the very beginning — and if you’re a longtime fan of the CW drama, you know how much of a rarity that’s becoming.

This week’s episode, “What You Take With You,” marked the final appearance of Henry Ian Cusick, better known to fans of the show as Marcus Kane. Though his consciousness had already been moved into a new body, we were treated to a heartbreaking cameo from Cusick as Abby bid her longtime lover a tearful goodbye.

“I have to say it was a pleasure and an honor to have @hicusick on our show for the past 6 years,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tweeted shortly after the episode aired on the east coast. “The guy classed up the joint. Really helped us make the point that we were not a teen show. Not that there’s anything wrong with teen shows. Anyway, we will miss him.”

Added Cusick, “All things end and that’s was Kane’s. Thanks to @JRothenbergTV and all the cast crew writers directors of #the100 but especially to you #kabby and #kane supporters, your passion and support over the years has been truly wonderful and I love you guys for that! May we meet again.”

But while Kane may be gone, Cusick is hardly disappearing from our screens. As TVLine recently reported, the actor has joined the cast of MacGyver’s upcoming fourth season in the series regular role of Russ, a handsome and quick-witted ex-military man.

Your thoughts on Cusick’s exit? The episode in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.