It’s the end of a very long TV era: Supernatural will wrap up its run with Season 15, the show’s stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins announced via Twitter on Friday. The news comes two weeks after The CW announced that another of its long-running dramas, Arrow, will call it quits next season.

“We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said in the below video. “Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life… And we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale. The big, grand finale of an institution.”

“We’ve cried some tears, and we’ll cry some more,” a visibly emotional Padalecki added. “[We’re] grateful, and we’ll work all the emotion into next season.”

Collins also noted “that this family is not going anywhere even though the show will come to an end” with the final 20-episode season. That prompted Ackles to pass on a note from creator Eric Kripke: “In a show about family, it is amazing, and it is the pride of his life, that it became family. So thank you guys for that.”

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it? 😉 https://t.co/zaZHJX4H9L — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 22, 2019

It’s been a hell of a run, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of it. No matter what, we’ll always all be #SPNFamily. pic.twitter.com/VMods3bV4V — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 22, 2019

CW President Mark Pedowitz has repeatedly said at the Television Critics Association press tour that if the ratings held up, the show would go on as long as Ackles and Padalecki wanted to do it. Thus far this season, Supernatural is averaging 1.5 million total viewers and just over a 0.4 demo rating, ranking second in both measures among all 13 CW dramas (behind The Flash).

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera,” executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement. “For us, it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen [Ackles], Jared [Padalecki] and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

Meanwhile, series creator Eric Kripke shared the following tweet:

