Arrow to End With Shortened Season 8 — Though Stephen Amell Hints at Possible Future Encores Beyond That

Oliver Queen is hanging up his bow and arrow: The CW’s flagship DCTV series Arrow will end its run with an abbreviated Season 8.

Star Stephen Amell made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever.”

The actor went on to reveal that the show will “return for a final run of 10 episodes this fall,” before concluding, “There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

During a Facebook Live, Amell added, “Something tells me even when I’m done, I won’t be gone. If you watch the Arrowverse, you should understand that… I think it’s been a good run. It’s no Supernatural, but it’s been a good run.”

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

The final season’s abbreviated run means Arrow will wrap up shortly after this fall’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover with The Flash and Supergirl (and possibly Legends of Tomorrow). CW President Mark Pedowitz hinted at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January that the special event will take “some big swings.”

Arrow this season is averaging a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million weekly viewers, ranking fourth out of the network’s 13 dramas. Returning on March 4 from a three week break, it hit a series low in the demo (0.2) while delivering its smallest audience of the season.