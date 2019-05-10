Lethal Weapon Cancelled at Fox

Fox is holstering its Lethal Weapon: The buddy-cop dramedy has been cancelled and won’t return for a Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The cancellation caps a period of tumult at the Fox dramedy. The series’ behind-the-scenes problems were made public prior to the start of Season 3, after original cast member Clayne Crawford was fired after being disciplined on more than one occasion regarding complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile work environment. Clayne later deemed much of the information spread about his on-set behavior as “blatant f–king lies.”

But the setside drama continued even after Seann William Scott joined Weapon as Damon Wayans’ new partner, Wesley Cole. Soon after Season 3 began, Wayans told a reporter visiting the set that he was going to leave the show after Season 3’s 13th episode; he later agreed to stay on for an additional two installments, finishing out the season. In February, executive producer Matt Miller said that Wayans’ future with the series would involve “a conversation [and] a negotiation… but I’m very hopeful that he will return.”

Lethal Weapon this season averaged just over a 0.7 demo rating and nearly 3.1 million total viewers, down a not-so-good 25 percent from its sophomore run. Among Fox’s 10 dramas, it ranks seventh in both measures, besting Gotham’s final season, the already cancelled The Gifted and Friday freshman Proven Innocent.

