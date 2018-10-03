Damon Wayans says he’s literally getting too old for this s–t. In an interview with Electronic Urban Report, the 58-year-old actor says he’s quitting his Fox series, Lethal Weapon. Wayans adds that he’ll leave in December, after he’s shot 13 episodes of the current season, which will give the show time to find a replacement.

The announcement comes after a tumultuous few months at the dramedy. Just before the Season 2 finale in May, former star Clayne Crawford — who played Riggs to Wayans’ Murtaugh in the series adaptation of the popular action films — was fired after being disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment on set. Crawford later countered that stories of his outbursts were greatly exaggerated, adding that his difficult working relationship with Wayans was the greater cause behind his ouster.

Around that time, an actor who worked with Crawford characterized the Lethal Weapon situation as, “Damon is used to sitcom work and Clayne is used to cable drama. Damon likes sitcom hours, while Clayne wanted the show to be Emmy material. It was oil and water.”

In May, Seann William Scott was hired to play Wesley Cole, Murtaugh’s new partner, and the series was renewed for Season 3. The new episodes began airing in September.

In the interview, Wayans cites his age and the fact that he is diabetic as reasons he no longer wants to work the hours that a broadcast series requires.

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work,” he said. “I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

Both Fox and Warner Bros., which produces the series, declined to comment for this story.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Wayans announce his departure, then hit the comments with your thoughts.