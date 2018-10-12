Lethal Weapon Gets Two More Episodes at Fox, With Damon Wayans on Board

We haven’t seen the last of Murtaugh and Cole just yet: Fox has ordered two additional episodes of Lethal Weapon — and Damon Wayans is sticking around to star in them after all.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Wayans has agreed to shoot the two extra episodes, which will bring the total Season 3 order to 15. Just last week, Wayans announced he was leaving the series after he finishes filming the initial 13-episode order, citing his advancing age and his medical status as a diabetic: “I’m a 58-year-old diabetic, and I’m working 16-hour days.”

But after discussions with Fox, the network and producers agreed to accommodate Wayans by adjusting his shooting schedule and providing special diabetic meals for him on set. In fact, Wayans “has not shut the door completely” on returning to the show for a fourth season, if it gets renewed by Fox.

Wayans’ announcement was just the latest instance of behind-the-scenes turmoil for Lethal Weapon, which had to replace leading man Clayne Crawford after accusations of emotional abuse and an unsafe working environment. Crawford departed the show ahead of the current Season 3, which brought in Seann William Scott to play LAPD rookie Wesley Cole, a new foil for Wayans’ grizzled veteran Roger Murtaugh.